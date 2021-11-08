Can you imagine a cup of chai without a few snacks on the side? We surely can't! Whether you have anything greasy, deep-fried, biscuits or namkeen, chai time always calls for something indulgent. While we know that there are many recipes to try for chai time snacks, we all can agree that mathri is the most comforting of all. This crispy and flaky Rajasthani snack is best paired with a hot cup of chai. We can easily find them with the street vendors, supermarkets and even make it at home. However, if you are bored of that regular mathri, then it's time to give it a new twist of flavour and make delicious masaledar methi mathri!





Since it's winter time, we try our best to indulge in the winter greens by making different recipes. So, what could be better than adding methi to the mathri and enjoy with tea in winters?! All you need in this yummy mathri recipe are basic home ingredients like all-purpose flour, besan, Kasturi methi, ghee, and some spices. Mix them all to form dough and fry till crisp! Sounds easy, right? Read the full recipe of methi mathris below:

Winter Special: How To Make Methi Mathri | Easy Methi Mathri Recipe

First, take a large bowl and mix maida, besan, ajwain, salt, ghee, methi, and peppercorns, then knead the dough of the mixture with the help of water. The dough should be firm and not too soft. Cover the dough with a muslin cloth or damp cloth for 20 minutes. Knead the dough again for a minute and make small round balls out of the dough. Place the balls on a flat surface and flatten each ball with a rolling pin.

With the help of a fork, make pricks on all the portions. Heat oil and fry the mathris till golden brown. Once done, take them out and enjoy! You can store these mathris in an air-tight container for up to a month.





Make this delicious delight and pair it with your tea for indulgence! Let us know how you liked the taste of it!