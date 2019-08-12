Raksha Bandhan 2019: Make Crispy Methi Mathri To Celebrate The Festival (Recipe Inside)

Methi Mathri for Rakhi

Highlights Mathri is a popular Rajasthani traditional snack

This methi mathri adds a unique twist of methi in it

Methi lends in a great taste and many health benefits

The much-awaited festival of Rakhi is almost here and we can already feel the festive vibe around. As we inch towards the D-day, planning for the fun-filled family get-together has gained momentum. After the rakhis and gifts are sorted, it's time to focus on food. The special occasion of Rakhi demands some traditional delicacies to be relished with the entire family. Here's a great idea of a delicious snack that you can make - methi mathri. Mathri is a popular Indian food, originating from the state of Rajasthan, but enjoyed all over the country. It is a crisp, flaky cookie, conventionally made of flour, water and cumin seeds. This mathri adds a twist of flavourful methi (fenugreek) that brings in an element of taste as well as healthfulness.











Methi is rich in fibre and antioxidants, which help in improving digestion and preventing stomach issues like digestion.

Methi is loaded with iron, calcium, potassium and vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin K.

Methi also helps in lowering down of bad cholesterol (LDL).

Methi contains a kind of amino acid that is extremely beneficial in tackling diabetes.

All these and more properties of methi make it a super nutritious food. Here's the recipe of a delish mathri with the goodness of methi.

(Also Read: 9 Ways To Include More Methi In Your Diet)





Methi is packed with fibre and vitamin A, C and K







Raksha Bandhan Special: Methi Mathri Recipe

Ingredients:





1 cup maida (all-purpose flour)

1/2 cup besan (chickpea flour)

1 teaspoon kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

1 teaspoon carom seed (ajwain)

2 tablespoons ghee

Oil for frying

Half teaspoon peppercorns, crushed

Salt to taste







Method -





1. In a large bowl, mix maida, besan, ajwain, salt, ghee, methi, peppercorns, and mix well.

2. Knead dough of the mixture with the help of water. The dough should be firm and not too soft.

3. Cover the dough with a muslin cloth or damp cloth for 20 minutes.

4. Knead the dough again for a minute and make small round balls out of the dough.

5. Place the balls on a flat surface and flatten each ball with a rolling pin.

6. With the help of a fork, make pricks on all the portions. This will prevent them from puffing up later while being fried.

7. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the mathris till golden brown.

8. Place all the mathris on absorbent tissue so that it soaks excessive oil.

9. Store the mathris in an air-tight container at room temperature.





(Also Read: Watch - Achaari Masala Mathri Recipe)





Serve this crispy methi mathri with aloo ki sabzi, achaar or chutney, or pair it with a cup of hot tea. Since mathri has a long shelf life, you can make methi matri in advance and just serve straight on the day of Rakhi.





Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019!









