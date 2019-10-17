Indian Chutney Recipe: Make Dates And Raisins Chutney For A Sweet Plus Sour Treat (Watch Video)

Dates and raisins chutney is the perfect side dish for Indian meals

Highlights Dates (khajoor) and raisins (kishmish) are used to make this chutney.

It is has a unique sweet plus sour taste.

Watch this easy recipe to make the chutney at home.

Chutney is unique to Indian cuisine. It is used extensively in our meals to enhance all kinds of dishes – from small snacks to big, lavish meals. Chutney is an amalgam of different flavours drawn from fruits or vegetables, which can turn any bland food into a ‘flavour bomb'. It's the most popular accompaniment in our country and can be enjoyed in either sweet or salty form. There are also some variations, which offer a delicate balance of both sweet and sour taste. This dates and raisins chutney (khajoor and kishmish chutney) sets the perfect example for us. This chutney is also mildly spiced, which caters to all our major taste senses.





Two foods brimming with sweetness – dates (khajoor) and raisins (kishmish) – are brought together to make this delight. To neutralise the overkill of sweetness, tamarind (imli), ginger (adrak), salt, red chilli powder (laal mirch), black chilli powder (kali mirch), cumin (jeera) powder and cardamom (elaichi) are added. Another reason to rave about this recipe is that it uses brown sugar instead or harmful refined white sugar.





Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger with her own YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen', shared the recipe of this lip-smacking dates and raisins chutney. Pair it with mathri, poori, and samosa, or use it to make any chaat. You can also eat this chutney with regular meals like dal, roti and chawal to elevate your eating experience.

Watch the recipe video here and remember to make this chutney in bulk as it can stay well in the refrigerator for up to a month.





Watch: Dates And Raisins Chutney Recipe Video –

