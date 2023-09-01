Looking for a simple and comforting dish to cook? Want a healthy and beginner-friendly recipe? Craving the incredible aroma of coconut-based gravy? Then we have the perfect solution for you: mixed vegetables cooked in coconut milk. While there are many traditional versions of this dish, we have put together a recipe that requires the least amount of time and uses only common ingredients. This simple coconut gravy is a flavourful lunch or dinner option and will be enjoyed by all. It is also quite nutritious, as we explain below:

Why This Mixed Veg Gravy Is Good For You:

Mixed Veg Curry Recipe: This dish is brimming with nutrients. Photo Credit: iStock

1. It is packed with vitamins and minerals:

As the name itself suggests, this dish contains several vegetables. Each of them provides vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are essential for your overall health. Since the vegetables are parboiled, not fried, they retain a decent amount of their nutrients.

2. It is cooked in coconut milk:

Coconut milk is also rich in nutrients and comes with a variety of potential health benefits. It may support weight loss and heart health.

3. It uses less oil:

This gravy does not contain any separately fried elements. The only oil used is for sauteeing a few of the initial ingredients. If you're trying to cut down on your oil intake in general, this recipe is a good choice.





How To Make Mixed Veg Coconut Gravy | Quick And Easy Recipe For Mix Veg Coconut Curry

This mixed veg dish can be enjoyed as a thick gravy or thinner curry. Photo Credit: iStock

Clean and chop different vegetables of your choice. You can use potatoes, carrots, green peas, cauliflower, etc. Parboil the veggies and keep them aside. Now, heat oil in a kadhai and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, ginger garlic paste and onions. Add spice powders and saute the ingredients. Next, mix in the boiled veggies and pour in the coconut milk. Finally, add salt and tamarind/ tomato and cover the vessel. Cook on low flame for some time. Top the gravy with garam masala and coriander leaves. Enjoy hot.





Click here for the detailed recipe for Mixed Vegetables Coconut Gravy

How To Serve Mixed Veg Coconut Gravy

Classic pairings are rice, rotis and plain parathas. Since this recipe has been inspired by South Indian flavours, it will also pair well with dosas - especially neer dosa. And what if you don't prefer a thick gravy? Add some warm water and extra coconut milk while cooking the dish. This will give it a more runny, curry-like consistency.





The next time you're planning to cook a mixed veg dish, opt for this one. We are sure you will appreciate its simplicity and yumminess. We'll be waiting to hear what you think about it.





