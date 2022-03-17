If there is one thing we all can agree on when it comes to a curry, is that the creamier it is, the better it tastes! And, creaminess can be achieved using only a few ingredients, one of them being coconut milk. Coconut milk is one humble ingredient that is known for its subtle sweet flavour and thick and creamy texture. Extracted by blending coconuts shaving in warm water, coconut milk helps make some of the most delicious non-vegetarian curries in Indian cuisine! So, if you have been wanting to experiment in the kitchen with coconut milk, we have shortlisted some of the most delicious non-vegetarian curries made with coconut milk.





5 Creamy And Luscious Non-Veg Curries You Can Make With Coconut Milk

1.Mango Chicken Curry

Traditionally referred to as pacha manga curry, it is a combination of coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, raw mango and tender, juicy pieces of chicken. Pair this creamy and tangy chicken curry with rice or appam for a wholesome meal.

Click here for the full recipe for Mango Chicken Curry.

2.Malabar Fish Curry

This fish curry is loaded with spices such as chillies, coriander and mustard seeds. The coconut milk used while making this curry gives it a creamy texture and unique flavour. If you like to savour fish, then this is one dish you cannot miss.





Click here for the full recipe of Malabar Fish Curry.

3.Korri Gassi

'Kori' simply translates to chicken, 'gassi' means curry. Bathed in the flavours of tamarind, coconut milk and a mix of fresh homemade masala made of red chillies, mustard, peppercorn, fenugreek, garlic, cumin and more, Kori Gassi is a delight to relish with rice.





Click here for the full recipe of Korri Gassi.

4.Goan Prawn Curry

Also known as Prawn Ambotik, this Portuguese-influenced Goan curry is the perfect blend of sour and spicy flavours. The addition of coconuts milk gives this gravy a creamy and velvety texture, making it melt in your mouth.





Click here for the full recipe of Goan Prawn Curry.

5.Chingri Malai Curry

Flavoured with a host of delectable spices such as cumin, chilli, turmeric and garam masala, prawns are cooked in these spices and coconut milk, making a luscious thick curry dish. This prawn curry will be the ultimate winner on your dinner table when served with cooked rice.





Click here for the full recipe of Chingri Malai Curry.





Try out these creamy coconut curries and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.