There's no denying the fact that losing weight requires a lot of discipline and hard work. One has to make a conscious effort to inculcate some sort of physical activity in their daily routine and, most importantly, focus on the type of food they consume. As Indians, it becomes all the more difficult to follow a healthy diet as most of our dishes are cooked in oil. While we can certainly avoid dishes with high-fat content, it's not possible to omit them from our diet completely. After all, there are times when we do feel like addressing our deepest foodie cravings as well, right? In this article, we're going to share with you some mouth-watering vegetarian recipes that are made using no oil at all. They taste just as good as their regular versions and will make an excellent addition to your weight loss diet. Let's get started with the list.

Here Are 5 No-Oil Vegetarian Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1. Vegetable Pulao (Our Recommendation)

Pulao is one dish that defines comfort in the truest sense. It doesn't take much time to prepare and comes to our rescue whenever we're unable to decide what to make. It's a no-fuss dish that is light and extremely wholesome, making it perfect for lunch or dinner. You can now make vegetable pulao without any oil, and it'll taste just as good. Click here for the recipe.

2. Urad Dal

Urad dal is one of the most popular dals in India. It is full of fibre and protein and is usually eaten along with sabzi, roti, or rice for lunch or dinner. But making dal also requires you to use some amount of oil, which can get in the way of your weight loss journey. In this recipe, sour curd is used instead of oil, which also adds a hint of tanginess to it. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Sooji Ki Kachori

The mere thought of crispy kachoris makes our mouths water, doesn't it? As much as we love this snack, it is sadly loaded with loads of calories because it's deep-fried. But don't lose hope yet. Here we bring you a healthy version of sooji kachori that uses water instead of oil to cook the kachoris. As surprising as it sounds, the results will certainly surprise you. Go ahead and try making them yourself. Click here for the recipe.

4. Chana Kebab

We all know that chana (chickpea) is an excellent source of protein. But making chana kebabs means you have to fry them in oil. If you want to enjoy them guilt-free, we suggest you put some oil on your palms instead and gently shape the prepared mixture into kebabs. Then, place them on a tawa and cook until both sides become crispy. You can serve them as a snack or appetiser for your next dinner party. Click here for the recipe.

5. Appam

Appam is a popular South Indian breakfast delicacy. It is basically a desi-style pancake or crepe that is made using rice, coconut, and milk. However, achieving the right texture at home can sometimes be quite challenging. Here we bring you a quick appam recipe that you can literally make in just 5 minutes, and that too without any oil. Pair with some chutney or sambar, and enjoy! Find the complete recipe here.

Try these no-oil dishes at home and add them to your weight-loss diet. Let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.