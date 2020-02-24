Street Food Of India: Make Rajasthani Kachori With Kadhi For Your Guests To Impress Them (Recipe Video)

The Rajasthan-style kachori with kadhi is a must-try snack.

Indian cuisine is famed for its variety, and its street food is credited for putting it on the global map. Food fads have been in and out of centuries, but the street food of India has retained its essence with unwavering popularity. We still love our humble snacks off the streets, which we have grown up eating. Kachori is one such snack that carried its pedigree for ages and still makes our mouth water. Kachori is a deep fried dumpling stuffed with a fine mixture of foods and spices.





There are various types of kachori that are made and sold in almost all corners of the country, especially in north and central parts of India. Dal kachori, pyaaz kachori, khasta kachori, matar kachori, and paneer kachori are some of the kachoris that we commonly get. You would have tried more such versions of the delectable snack, but we bet this unique pairing of kachori with kadhi will bowl you over. Usually kachori is served with chutney; kachori topped with kadhi ki sabzi is a speciality of the state of Rajasthan.





Kadhi is also a popular dish eaten as a main meal accompanied by Indian breads. The recipe by Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger, makes the usual batter of kadhi with besan and yogurt along with spices. The kadhi is poured over a typical dal kachori and garnished with chillies and ginger shavings.

This is an easy-to-make snack that can be presented beautifully for your guests. The recipe video was posted on YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' and you must save this recipe for the next guests visit to your home. This unique spin on the traditional kachori is something that will catch everyone's attention and will please their taste buds too.



Watch recipe video of kachori with kadhi snack:





