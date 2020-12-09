Street Food Of India: How To Make Masala Kachori At Home (Recipe Inside)

Kachori is believed to have been created by Marwaris in Rajasthan.

Street food of India is inarguably one of the most popular ones across the world. Be it the tantalising chaat or crispy pakoda or flavourful kachori, Indian street food is truly one of a kind. So much so that just the sound of chopped potatoes frying over hot oil is enough for us to grab a plate. Kachori is another north Indian snack, resembling a fried, puff pastry, which can have endless stuffings. Golden, flaky and loaded with spicy flavours, kachori has a separate fan base primarily because it can be had any time, from breakfast to evening snacks. All you need is a lip-smacking chutney to go with it!





Kachori is believed to have been created by Marwaris in Rajasthan and is typically filled with a spicy mix of moong dal and urad dal. Nowadays, kachori comes in all kinds of flavours and specialties. From dahi kachori to matar kachori or mouth-watering pyaz one, the list is endless. You can find non-vegetarian kachoris with chicken or mutton keema stuffing too! The possibilities are numerous and our cravings infinite. Here we have a masala kachori recipe that is perfect to start your day on a greasy note or just to satiate the craving for something crispy and spicy in the evenings. Masala kachori also goes well as party snack on festive occasions.

There are endless varietiies of kachori that one can find today.





In this recipe of masala kachori, the filling is made with the spicy goodness of green chilli paste, mint, ginger-garlic, coriander leaves, garam masala, turmeric, salt, besan and lemon. It is stuffed inside a maida dough and deep-fried until crispy golden.





Find the recipe of masala kachori here,





Pair this with pudina-green chilli chutney or any of your favourite ones along with onions and green chillies on the side for an irresistible treat of Indian street food!





Try this kachori recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







