Take a stroll on Indian streets, you are sure to come across a myriad of tiny eateries selling lip-smacking street-style delicacies. You might have travelled across the globe and tried their signature street-style treats but we bet the taste won't match the one you'll have in the street food of India. As varied as the country is, it offers a manifold of cuisines, each having at least one speciality of Street Food. From momos, puchka, jhal muri, bhel puri to aloo chaat, tikki, rolls and many more dishes, the list is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choices. If you love trying and experimenting with different kinds of street food, here we have a surprise for you all. Especially for the ones who love to indulge in mutton delicacies. Well, yes! We have found an amazing recipe of mutton shahi roll for you all to try at home. It is easy, quick and all things indulging.





Besides, enjoying it as an evening snack you can also serve this as starters at any given occasion, be it birthdays, house party or just a normal get together. To prepare this, all you need is some mutton keema, masalas, all-purpose flour for the roll sheet and cheese, of course! It's shahi, after all! Let's learn how to make it in depth. Read below.

Mutton Shahi Roll Recipe: How To Make Mutton Shahi Roll

To begin with the recipe, take a large mixing bowl, add mutton keema along with spices like coriander leaves, salt, pepper, salted butter, garlic, and ginger and blend it with keema. Later, the mixture is mixed with breadcrumbs.





Once the mixture is all prepared, make sure it is not very tight neither as hard as wheat dough, now make balls of the keema.





