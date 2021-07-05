Everyone has a guilty pleasure when it comes to street food. And we are sure that delicious and filling rolls are right on top of the favourites list. As Indians, we are blessed with a variety of rolls that are perfect to munch on during a busy day. From the lanes of Kolkata to the gullies of Mumbai, food lovers have a preference in every nook and corner of the country. But since the pandemic has thrown a wrench in our travel plans, we thought we would bring the lanes of India into your kitchen.





Check out these amazing roll recipes that you can prepare at home in a jiffy.





1) Kolkata-Style Chicken Roll





This recipe features egg-coated roti stuffed with spicy chicken tikka. The chicken pieces marinated in curd paste adds a zing to the dish. The blast of spices and veggies in the roll makes it a filling and tasty option.

2) Street Style Bread Rolls





This quick roll is perfect as a monsoon snack along with tea or coffee. The key ingredients include sliced bread, potato, and spices. The deep-brown crunchy rolls can be served hot with ketchup and tea.

3) Street-Style Egg Roll





Egg rolls are easy to make and extremely filling. The mix of curd, coriander leaves, and a thick peppery egg batter gives it a street-style spin. Have them with tangy dips.

4) Mumbai-Style Veg Frankie Roll





Frankie rolls are a popular street-style snack, made out of maida and atta. The yummy stuffing includes veggies, spices, masalas, chutneys, cheese and paneer, among other goodies. This is a perfect option for brunch or dinner.

5) Street-Style Veg Kathi Roll





Kathi rolls have a special place in the kingdom of rolls. A vegetarian version of them can be prepared by using tortillas, sauces, chutneys and loads of veggies. Carrots, cabbage and spinach are the go-to options for the stuffing.

Street-style food is no more a cheat day option as you can create its magic in your kitchen any day of the week. Do let us know your choice of roll in the comments section.