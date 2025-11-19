Sambar is one of those dishes that instantly makes a meal feel wholesome and comforting. Its tangy, spicy and hearty flavours have a way of turning any ordinary meal into something special. The best part? You can easily make this classic comfort food at home and even order it through any of your favourite online food delivery apps when you're short on time. Today, we're taking sambar to the next level with a twist that adds a healthy, green punch to your bowl. This recipe is quick, easy and ideal for busy weeknights or relaxed evenings. We're talking about one-pot palak sambar!





Every spoonful delivers a delicious mix of flavour and nutrition that's bound to make you fall in love with it all over again. But first, let's dive into some interesting facts about palak sambar.





Is Palak Sambar Healthy?

Yes, palak sambar is packed with nutrients from spinach and protein-rich dal. It's a wholesome, low-calorie dish full of vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Can You Have Palak Sambar On A Weight Loss Diet?

Absolutely! It's light, filling and low in calories, making it a perfect addition to a balanced weight loss meal plan.

Can Palak Sambar Be Made Without Tamarind?

Yes, you can skip tamarind and use lemon juice or tomatoes for tanginess. The flavour will be slightly different but still delicious.

Is Palak Sambar Good For Diabetics?

Yes, it has a low glycaemic index thanks to lentils and spinach, making it suitable for people managing blood sugar levels.

Can You Freeze Palak Sambar For Later?

Palak sambar freezes well in an airtight container for up to a month. Reheat gently on the stove before serving.

What Is The Best Way To Serve Palak Sambar?

Serve it hot with steamed rice, idli or dosa for a comforting meal. Garnish with fresh coriander for extra flavour and aroma.

How To Make One Pot Palak Sambar | Palak Sambar Recipe

In a pressure cooker or pot, add washed toor dal, turmeric powder and 2-3 cups of water. Cook until the dal is soft and mushy.

Heat oil in a pan or the same pot. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Let them splutter, then add chopped onions and saute until translucent.

Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Saute for a minute. Then add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft.

Mix in the chopped spinach and sambar powder. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the spinach wilts and blends with the spices.

Add the cooked dal to the pan along with tamarind paste. Stir well and add water if needed to adjust consistency.

Let the sambar simmer for 5-7 minutes on low heat, allowing the flavours to combine. Adjust salt to taste.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves if desired and serve hot with steamed rice or idli/dosa.

Tips To Make Perfect Palak Sambar At Home:

Use fresh spinach and cook lightly: Fresh, tender spinach gives a vibrant green colour and natural sweetness. Add it towards the end of cooking to retain its nutrients and colour.

Fresh, tender spinach gives a vibrant green colour and natural sweetness. Add it towards the end of cooking to retain its nutrients and colour. Balance tamarind and spices: Tamarind gives tanginess, while sambar powder adds depth. Start with a small amount of tamarind and sambar powder, then adjust gradually to suit your taste.

Tamarind gives tanginess, while sambar powder adds depth. Start with a small amount of tamarind and sambar powder, then adjust gradually to suit your taste. Cook dal well and mash properly: Soft, well-cooked dal ensures a creamy consistency. Mash it lightly before combining with the vegetables for a flavourful sambar.

Whether you make this quick one-pot palak sambar at home, its comforting flavours are sure to satisfy your cravings.