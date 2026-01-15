Paneer is one of the most loved ingredients in Indian kitchens because of its versatility and quick cooking time. Whether you are planning a simple lunch or a special dinner, paneer-based dishes always come to the rescue. One such comforting yet flavour-packed recipe is Paneer Bhuna Masala. This dish is perfect for busy days when you want something delicious without spending hours in the kitchen. With the right preparation, Paneer Bhuna Masala can be made in just 20 minutes and still taste rich and restaurant-style.





What Makes Paneer Bhuna Masala Special?

Paneer Bhuna Masala stands out because of its bold flavours and thick, well-cooked masala. The gravy is made using a tomato and onion base, cooked with aromatic spices until it becomes rich and intense. The addition of yoghurt and cashew paste gives the dish a creamy texture without overpowering the spices. Lightly fried paneer cubes are simmered in this masala, allowing them to absorb all the flavours. Capsicum and onion chunks add a slight crunch, making the dish even more enjoyable. The spice level can easily be adjusted according to personal preference.

Ingredients You Will Need

200 grams paneer, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons oil or butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 medium onion, cut into cubes

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped or pureed

1 small capsicum, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons fresh yoghurt (curd)

1 tablespoon cashew paste

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon fresh cream (optional)

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

How to Make Paneer Bhuna Masala in 6 Easy Steps

Step 1: Fry the Paneer

Heat one tablespoon of oil or butter in a pan. Add the paneer cubes and lightly fry them until they turn golden on all sides. Remove and keep them aside.

Step 2: Prepare the Bhuna Masala Base

In the same pan, add the remaining oil. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a few seconds until the raw smell disappears.

Step 3: Add Tomatoes and Spices

Add chopped tomatoes or tomato puree and cook until the oil starts separating from the masala. Now add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook on medium heat.

Step 4: Make the Gravy Rich and Creamy

Lower the flame and add yoghurt and cashew paste. Stir continuously to avoid curdling. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the masala becomes thick and flavourful.

Step 5: Add Paneer and Vegetables

Add the fried paneer cubes along with capsicum and onion chunks. Sprinkle garam masala and gently mix everything so the paneer gets coated with the masala.

Step 6: Final Touch

Cook for another 2-3 minutes on low heat. Add fresh cream if desired and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and turn off the heat.





Paneer Bhuna Masala is now ready to serve. Enjoy it hot with roti, naan, or jeera rice for a quick yet satisfying meal.