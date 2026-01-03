Kadhai Paneer is a much-loved Indian dish celebrated for its rich flavours, vibrant colour, and aromatic spices. The heart of this dish lies in its masala - bold, rustic and slightly smoky. Preparing Kadhai Paneer Masala at home gives you complete control over the ingredients, helping you avoid preservatives commonly found in packaged mixes.





Making a batch in advance is especially handy on busy days, letting you enjoy authentic flavours in minutes. This versatile masala also pairs beautifully with vegetables, tofu or lentils, making it a reliable base for multiple recipes.





Below is a simple step-by-step guide to preparing Kadhai Paneer Masala, along with tips to store it for maximum freshness and flavour.

What Makes Kadhai Paneer Masala Special

Kadhai Paneer Masala stands out because it uses freshly roasted, coarsely ground whole spices rather than fine commercial powders. This adds depth, texture and a signature earthiness to the dish.





Slow cooking helps the spices release their natural oils, intensifying the aroma. Tomatoes contribute tanginess, while kasuri methi enhances the overall flavour profile. Preparing the masala in a kadhai ensures even heat distribution, which further enriches the taste. Its versatility also makes it a must-have kitchen staple.

How To Make Kadhai Paneer Masala - Step-By-Step Recipe:

Ingredients for Kadhai Paneer Masala

4 medium ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

5-6 dried red chillies

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon crushed kasuri methi

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon tomato paste (optional)

Method of Preparation

Step 1: Roast the Whole Spices

Heat a dry pan on a low flame and add coriander seeds, dried red chillies and cumin seeds. Roast gently until fragrant. Avoid burning the spices. Remove from heat and let them cool completely.

Step 2: Grind the Spice Mix

Once cool, grind the roasted spices into a coarse powder. This texture is key to achieving that authentic, rustic Kadhai flavour.

Step 3: Prepare the Onion Base

Heat oil in a kadhai and add the finely chopped onions. Sauté on a medium flame until golden brown - this creates the foundation of the masala.

Step 4: Add Tomatoes and Aromatics

Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw aroma fades. Add chopped tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the mixture thickens and the oil begins to separate.

Step 5: Add the Masala

Stir in the freshly ground spice mix, salt and crushed kasuri methi. Cook on a low flame for 5-7 minutes, stirring often to prevent sticking.

Step 6: Finish and Cool

Sprinkle garam masala, give it a gentle mix and switch off the heat. Allow the masala to cool completely before storing.





Storage Tips for Kadhai Paneer Masala

Let the masala cool fully before transferring it

Use a clean, airtight glass or steel container

Refrigerate for up to 7 days

Freeze in small portions for a longer shelf life

Always use a dry spoon to avoid introducing moisture

Label each container with the preparation date

Reheat only the quantity you plan to use

This homemade Kadhai Paneer Masala guarantees consistency, freshness and convenience whenever you crave a flavourful, comforting meal.