At the end of a hectic day all we want to do is sit back and relax. But unfortunately, that's not possible. As soon as you are done with all the house work and office work, the question of what to cook for dinner stands on our heads. And when that happens, we usually resort to the basic dal, roti and sabzi. While this combination is not bad for a comfort meal, the taste can get repetitive. And when that happens, we wish to indulge in something spicy and mouth-watering. So, what to make when you crave such a taste? Here we bring you a yummy recipe of paneer tikka masala that should be a part of your menu!





(Also Read: Watch: Want A Simple, Unique Paneer Recipe? Try This 15-Min Paneer Tomato Curry)





Now we know that you have had paneer tikka, and to give that recipe a twist, this time, paneer tikka is dunked in a delicious fiery gravy! This gravy is made with simple everyday ingredients. You don't need anything extra to make it. Once you make this paneer tikka masala, you will keep coming back to it. It is undoubtedly one of those recipes that we love gorging on. And the best part is that it'll be ready in just 30 minutes! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

Paneer Tikka Masala Recipe: Here's How To Make Paneer Tikka Masala

First, take paneer cubes and marinate them with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, pepper, salt, dahi, garam masala and lemon juice. Now cook this in a pan. Until it cooks, take onion, tomatoes, garlic and green chilli. Roast and blend them. Add the paste to a Kadhai and cook till the oil separates. Throw in the required masalas and the cooked paneer with roughly chopped onions and bell peppers. Cook it and garnish it with dhaniya leaves before serving!

(Also Read: Paneer Popcorn, Paneer Pakoda And More: 5 Crispy Paneer Snacks You Must Try)





For the full recipe for paneer tikka masala, click here.





Make this yummy meal any day, and let us know how you like its taste!