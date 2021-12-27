When talking about Gujarati cuisine, we always think of dhokla, fafda, handvo and farsan. But this cuisine has so much more to offer, not only in terms of taste but also colour, ingredients, and cooking techniques. While there are many amazing things to try from this region, the one thing which should undoubtedly be on your list is the paunk vada! If you are hearing about paunk for the first time, then allow us to introduce you to it. Paunk, also called ponk are small green coloured delights prepared from roasted jowar grains blended with other seasonings. Paunk is only available during the chilly winter months from November to February. In Gujarat, they are utilised to make delicious warm winter appetisers, like limbu-mari ni sev, chaat, stuffed paunk paneer and many other recipes. However, if you want to start with something basic and indulge in this ingredient, here we bring you a paunk na vada recipe that is a must-try.





(Also Read: Medu Vada, Masala Vada And More: Try These 5 Delicious South Indian-Style Vada Recipes)





In this delicious recipe, the paunk is mixed with besan, yoghurt and spices that add an extra zing to the taste of these vadas. This winter snack is best paired with a piping hot cup of chai or with any side chutney and dip! It is easy to make and is ready in 20 minutes. Find the recipe of these vadas below:

Paunk Na Vada Recipe: Here's How To Make Paunk Na Vada

First, take a bowl and add paunk, besan, green chilli, ginger, chopped onion, salt and pepper. Mix these flavours. Then add yoghurt to the bowl and make a thick consistency paste by combining everything. Then take a spoonful of this mix, drop it in hot oil and fry. Once it turns crispy, take it out and serve with chutney to enjoy!





For the full recipe of paunk vada, click here.





Make this delicious Gujarati snack and amp up your winter evenings in no time. Let us know how you liked the taste of it!