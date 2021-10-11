When it comes to relishing south Indian food, there is a variety of delicious food that we can make and try. The complex flavours and simple techniques make south Indian food unique from other regional cuisines. While there are endless varieties to try, the one thing which we all love in this cuisine is the crispy vadas. The yummy and deep-fried vadas paired with sambhar, rasam, or chutneys screams indulgence. So, today, we bring you five tasty south Indian vada recipes that you can easily make at home and pair them with anything you like!





(Also Read: South Indian Recipes: 5 Fried South Indian Snacks That Are Perfect For Every Season)

Here Are 5 South Indian Vadas To Try | South Indian Vada Recipes

1. Medu Vada

Of course, the first on the list had to be medu vada! This popular vada can easily be found at any south Indian restaurant or even with a street vendor. It is all things crispy and when dipped with sambhar, prepare yourselves for ultimate indulgence! For the full recipe, click here.

2. Pappadam Vada

This delicious vada from Kerala is a must-try. It is made with simple home ingredients like papad, spices and coconut oil. This easy to make vada is a popular snack item and is sold around Kerala. Have this as an evening snack and pair it with your tea. See the recipe here.

(Also Read: Peerkangai Kootu, This South Indian Stew Is A Treasure Of Protein And Fibre)

3. Parripu Vada

This crunchy and spicy vada is a popular tea time snack. It is made with chana dal, onions, chillies, and a range of spices that give the mouth an explosion of flavour! This recipe is easy to make and makes a good snack option for guests as well. Find the recipe here.

4. Maddur Vada

This yummy vada comes from Karnataka's Mandya region. In this dish, rice flour, semolina and maida flour are mixed with sliced onion, curry leaves, green chillies, grated coconut, cashews ghee, salt, and asafoetida. This snack has a round and flat shape with a crunchy and chewy texture. Check the recipe here.

5. Masala Vada

In this vada, fennel seeds, mango powder, black pepper, asafoetida, ginger paste, green chillies and cilantro are combined and then fried with the batter. This vada recipe has a spicy and lip-smacking taste that goes well with any kind of chutney. See the recipe here.





Make these delicious South Indian style vadas, and let us know which one did you like the best!



