There are some delicacies in Indian cuisine that can instantly make anyone salivate. For instance, dal makhani, murgh makhani, paneer makhani and more. The names of these dishes are enough to make anyone drool. If you are also a big fan of these aforementioned recipes, you are at the right place. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared an easy recipe for making the perfect makhani gravy at home. By using this recipe, you can prepare any curry you like. Just add in your favourite ingredient and your dinner is ready to be relished.





Also Read: Dal Makhani, Murgh Makhani And Other Makhani Recipes You Must Try For A Lavish Dinner Meal





Be it a get together at home or simply when you are craving for an indulgent dinner/lunch, this recipe is perfect for all. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipe video.

Makhani Gravy: How To Make Perfect Makhani Gravy

To begin with the recipe, roughly chop 8 tomatoes, 1 large onion, ginger, 7-8 garlic cloves. Once done, take a non-stick pan, add all these ingredients along with 4 dry red chillies. Add water, cashew nuts, 2 tbsp melon seeds, 2 bay leaves, 5 green cardamom, and cinnamon.





Now, cover the pan with a lid for about 15 minutes.





Once done, blend this into a blender until a smooth paste. Heat 2 tbsp butter and oil in a pan, add carom seeds, 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, and stir well. After that, add the blended mixture and stir for about 3-5 minutes. Now add tomato puree and mix again. For the complete recipe of making this gravy, watch the video below.







Now that you know how to make it, try this recipe at home and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.