Let's all agree, whenever we visit any restaurant for a wholesome family dinner, one dish that we always order is dal makhani with some garlic naans. Believe us or not, it's truly a match made in heaven. Dal makhani is one of the most popular North Indian recipes and is made with whole black lentils (urad dal) along with kidney beans (rajma). But did you know that there are many other makhani recipes that are as popular as dal makahani?! Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about paneer makhani, murgh makhani and even egg makhani. These recipes require minimal ingredients and are absolutely delicious. If you are wondering how to prepare them at home, then fret not, we have got you covered.

Here're 5 Makhani recipes you can try at home for lunch or dinner:

1. Dal Makhani

Let's begin with the crowd's favourite - Dal Makhani. The combination of rajma and urad dal with butter tadka and creamy gravy, this recipe is sure to enhance the taste buds in no time. Pair it up with garlic naan, mint chutney, onion rings and savour. Click here for the recipe.

2. Egg Makhani

We hear you, egg lovers! Made with the goodness of eggs dipped in a spicy and creamy gravy, this recipe is perfect, if you are looking for an innovative alternative to chicken and paneer. Besides, it can also be a perfect recipe for special occasions, especially if guests are coming over for dinner. Here's how you can make it.

3. Paneer Makhani

Indulge in the ever so versatile, humble and an all-time favourite ingredient - paneer. Yes, indeed the real crowd pleaser! This recipe is made with the richness of big paneer cubes dipped in a luscious tomato gravy followed by rich cream and a host of spices. Click here for the recipe.

4. Murgh Makhani

A spicy version of butter chicken! Murgh makhani is a very popular recipe and can be found easily on many restaurant menus. Besides being super delicious in taste, this recipe is also very simple to make unlike other extravagant chicken curries. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Lasooni Palak With Tofu And Makhani Gravy

We have found a very unique recipe for you. Packed with the goodness of spinach and piquant aroma of garlic along with nutritious tofu, this delicious yet healthy combination can be a real winner on the dinner table. Here's the recipe for you.

Image credit : The Imperial

So, if you are planning to organize a lavish dinner feast at home or planning to visit any restaurant, try your hand on these makhani recipes and let us know which one you liked the most in the comment section below.



