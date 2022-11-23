The winter season arrives with a wealth of greens. We see our diet changing to include palak, methi, bathua, sarson and more. Sarson ka saag becomes a regular fare in Indian households and nobody complains. Sarson ka saag is best paired with makki ki roti. While making saag doesn't seem to be such an arduous task, making makki ki roti often is. Many people struggle to make makki ki roti which is round in shape and doesn't tear on the edges. Relatable much? But let's change it this winter season. We have dug out some useful tips that will make your job of making makki ki roti easier, in fact, much easier.





Why it is that rolling and cooking gehun atta roti is so much easier than making makki ki roti? The obvious difference in the flour being used. The dough of makki atta (maize flour) doesn't bind well and that's why keeps breaking while being rolled into a roti. With the help of the following tips, you can knead a smooth and soft makki atta dough that won't tear apart.





Makki ki roti and sarson ka saag make for an excellent pair.

Here're 5 Useful Tips To Make Perfect Makki Ki Roti:

1. Before kneading the dough, heat the flour in simmering water in a pan and keep stirring till it starts taking shape. Then, cover the lid of the pan and let the steam build-up. Turn off the flame after a couple of minutes. Take out the flour and knead to make it soft.





2. Alternatively, you can simply use lukewarm water to knead the dough to make it soft. Add some salt in the flour and knead with lukewarm water. Remember to add water gradually, not all at once.





3. When your dough is ready, make small roundels out if it and remember to roll each roundel with light pressure. It may take some time but you won't mind it if you get smooth and round rotis in the end.





4. Also make sure to lift the roti carefully while putting it on the tawa to cook. There will still be a chance of it breaking.





5. When cooking on tawa, wait till one side cooks and becomes crispy before flipping it to cook on the other side. If the roti is a little crispy, there is less chance of it tearing apart.





Enjoy your favourite meal of sarson ka saag and makki ki roti without worrying about making the roti right. With these tips, you should be able to make the perfect makki ki roti. In fact, you can pair it with other winter-special dishes as well.