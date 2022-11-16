Winter is here and so is the time to indulge in winter greens. During the season, our vegetable basket sees abundance of fresh leafy vegetables - spinach, amaranth, bathua etc to name a few. Another such popular winter green is sarson (or mustard leaves). In Punjab, winter is synonymous to sarson da saag. Mustard greens, mixed with bathua leaves, ghee and some spices, this dish spells indulgence. Sarson da saag, when paired with makki ki roti, ghee and gur, makes for a wholesome meal on a cold winter day. Although the dish finds its roots in one particular region, today the popularity has broken the barriers, making it desirable for all. And the best part is, you can make easily make the dish at home.





Considering this, we found few quick tips that you can easily follow to make the perfect sarson da saag, Punjabi-style. These tips are shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Alongside, she also shared an elaborate video, demonstrating the recipe. Let's take a look.

Here Are 3 Quick Tips To Make The Perfect Sarson Da Saag:

Tip 1. Get a bunch of baby mustard leaves. The softer the stem is, the easier it is to cook the dish.





Tip 2. Always add makki ka atta in the recipe to bring flavour and texture.





Tip 3. Prepare the tadka separately and add to the saag (at the last stage) to enhance the flavours.

Here's The Recipe Of Punjabi Sarson Da Saag:

To start with, finely chop mustard leaves, spinach, methi leaves and bathua. Pressure cook these greens with green chill, salt and water. Once cooked, mash the mixed greens and add makki atta to it and mix well.





Now, heat ghee in a kadhai and fry onions in it. Add red chilli, ginger, garlic, green chilli to it and saute. Then add tomato and cook everything well. At this step, add coriander powder and salt too. To it, add the saag and mix well.





Prepare a tadka with hing, dry red chilli, green chilli, ginger, fried in ghee. Add the tadka to the saag and turn off the flame. Close the lid and keep as is for some time.





Finally, the saag is ready to be relished.





Watch the detailed recipe video below.











What are you waiting for? Follow these steps and make yourself a bowl of delicious sarson da saag and indulge with some makki ki roti by the side.