Crispy, crunchy papads are a delight to eat. They are a popular snack in India, often served as a side with meals. Some people even enjoy them with their evening tea. With Holi around the corner, many traditional dishes are prepared for the festival, and papad is one of them. There are plenty of delicious varieties, including dal, semolina, potato, and sabudana papad. While store-bought papads are easily available, many households still prefer making them at home to ensure both taste and purity.





If you have tried making rice papad at home but found it tricky to get the perfect texture, this recipe and these simple tips might help. Making rice papad is easier than it seems, and the right technique can make all the difference. So, let us go through the process step by step.





Also Read: From Aloo Papad To Stuffed Papad: 7 Papad Recipes To Make At Home

Difference Between Rice Papad And Aloo Papad

Rice papad is light, crunchy, and not very spicy. You can add spices to enhance the flavour. Some people use a steaming method, where rice batter is prepared, steamed, and then dried in the sun. Potato papad, on the other hand, is made from boiled mashed potatoes and is more popular in North India.

Tips To Make Rice Papad

Boiling Time For Rice

Take about a litre of water and bring it to a boil. Add the rice and cook for five minutes. Drain the water completely, then spread the hot rice on absorbent towels and let it dry.

Cook Your Rice For Papad

Heat some oil in a pan and add a fistful of rice at a time. Stir continuously to ensure even cooking.

Make A Fine Powder

Let the rice cool, then grind it into a very fine powder to make rice flour. Sift it once or twice to ensure uniform texture.

Prepare A Spice Mix Water

Mix asafoetida, lime juice, and salt in 1/4 cup of water. Strain it to remove any solids and keep only the liquid.

Make A Dough

Take the rice flour in a bowl, make a well in the centre, and pour in the spice liquid. Mix well to form a dough.

Way To Make Papad

Oil your palms and knead the dough for about half an hour, using all the oil. Divide it into small balls and roll them into thin papads.

Sun Dry And Store

Dry the papads in the sun and store them in an airtight container. When serving, deep fry them in hot oil.





Click here for the complete rice papad recipe





For other papad recipes, click here





This Holi, try these tips to make perfect rice papad at home and enjoy a crispy, homemade treat.