Papad, a thin Indian wafer eaten fried or roasted, is one side dish that always adds a pinch of spice to the meal, complementing it in ways no other snack has been able to. Whatever the meal is, papad always stands out with its rich flavours and taste. Given India's diversity, it is seen that papad carries the local ingredients from the staple crop of that region, making it a truly national snack. There was a time when almost every household in India knew the craft of making papads delicious. Over time, as we moved to buy readymade food products off the shelf, this culinary practice saw a decline. But it was not lost.





And, we have brought back the recipes to help you make and enjoy the snack at your home this winter. When the weather is cold, we long to eat snacks and there can be no better alternative than the gold old papads. Here's how you can amp up your meal this winter season using these recipes.

All of us love potatoes. So his papad too is loved by all. These papads were once a household feature with the elderly women, helped by their grandchildren, who would make them with kilos of potatoes. A great advantage of this papad is that it lasts for the whole year.

Made with sabudana, this papad not just tastes mouth-watering but also is high on energy. Sabudana is extracted from the edible part of the tropical palm tree and is packed with several health benefits. It is high in calories as it is made up of starch. Being gluten-free makes it an excellent substitute for wheat-based flour and grains. The pappad also has the added benefits of jeera, which helps in digestion.

We usually make this papad using urad or moong dal. It can be a great alternative to chips and other processed snacks like fingers sold at a premium in the market.

A recipe unique to India, the papad is made by boiling and puffing rice grains. It is crunchier than the papads you make with dal. You can add a pinch of hing and lemon juice to provoke an amazing flavour.

Once you have made papad, you can either have it plain or add a twist to it. Top the papad base with a spicy onion-tomato mix and munch on with a hot cup of tea or coffee without worrying much about the calories.

During winters, we like to delay stepping out of our homes – even to buy vegetables. The next time you feel so, you can always resort to papads in your kitchen to cook its sabzi in a spiced-up curd gravy.

If you are among those who love stuffings in the food, try papad as the wrap. It's healthier than the refined wheat flour (maida) used in the market. Either use chicken stuffing or paneer if you prefer a vegetarian diet.





Try out these recipes and let us know which one was your favourite!