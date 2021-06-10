You all will probably agree that stepping into the kitchen is the last thing we would want to do after a long, tiring day. Moreover, deciding on the dinner menu for the family is a different ball game altogether. This is why most of the days we prefer keeping it simple and basic to avoid any kind of fuss. But the same roti, sabzi or soup every day can be boring and monotonous at times. This is when we end up ordering foods from the restaurant. What if we told you we have an amazing recipe that can help you make restaurant-style dinner at home, that too with minimum effort? Yes, you heard us.





We have found a fancy chicken recipe that can help you put together a lavish dinner, any time of the week. It's the flavourful pesto chicken. Chicken breast, marinated in fresh pesto sauce, and then grilled or roasted - this dish defines indulgence. You can have the chicken as is or pair it with sauteed veggies, mashed potatoes or herb rice and make yourself a complete chicken bowl at home. Already slurping? Without further ado, let's get into the recipe.





How To Make Pesto Chicken At Home | Pesto Chicken Recipe:

Marinate the chicken breast with salt and lime juice and keep aside for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, take fresh basil leaves; add salt, black pepper powder, cashew nut powder, grated cheese, garlic, butter and olive oil to it and grind into a smooth paste.

Now, coat the chicken with pesto sauce and bake at 190degree Celsius for 30 minutes.

Add some sliced tomatoes and grated cheese and bake again for 10 more minutes.

And your pesto chicken is ready to be devoured! And for the ones who want to keep it healthy and control their calorie count, we suggest avoid adding cheese and butter to the recipe. Just olive oil does the job pretty well!





Try it today and let us know how you like it.





Watch the complete recipe video of pesto chicken in the header.









