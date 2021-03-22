We understand, cooking your dinner every single day can be a mundane job. Probably it is the last thing we would want to do after a long, tiring day. But skipping your meals is never a great idea. Hence, we mostly resort to soup, salad or roti sabzi that can be whipped up in just no time. Eating the same food everyday tend to add to the mundaneness, which ultimately results in ordering in pizzas, biryanis, butter chicken etc from the nearby restaurants. This again, is not a feasible option for many. What if we say, we have a delicious recipe that can help you put together a restaurant-like fancy meal without any struggle? Yes, you heard us.

We found a chicken steak recipe that is not only super easy, but also needs bare minimum ingredients for preparation. All you need to do is marinate the chicken breasts with some spices beforehand and relax. And just when you feel like having your dinner, cook it in a pan for a while and serve with some mashed potatoes and boiled veggies. Believe it or not, you just need 20-25 minutes to put together this chicken steak meal.

How To Make Home-Style Chicken Steak | Easy Chicken Steak Recipe:

Marinate the chicken breasts with ginger-garlic paste, salt, black pepper powder, red chilli flakes, oregano, coriander leaves, oil and vinegar. Let it rest for at least 2 hours.

Grease some oil in a pan and cook the chicken from both the sides till it turns tender and juicy. And chicken steak is ready to indulge.

How to Make Mashed Potato | Mashed Potato Recipe:

While the chicken is getting cooked in the pan, you can boil some veggies and prepare the mashed potato by the side. All you need to do is, heat butter in a saucepan, add boiled potatoes to it, sprinkle some salt and black pepper add milk. Now, mix everything together and cook until it turns smooth and silky. Assemble everything on a plate and serve. Trust us, the recipe is as easy as it sounds.

What are you waiting for? Prepare this chicken steak meal for your dinner and bid adieu to the weekday blues. Let us know how you like it.

Find the complete recipe video in the header.