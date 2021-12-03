Poha would be the first thing that comes to mind when you're looking for something light, delightful, and satisfying. It is a versatile recipe consumed in practically every part of the country. Whether it is south or north India, every region has a new taste to offer. However, when we think of making poha, it is usually for breakfast only. So, to introduce a new kind of poha recipe, here we bring you poha chaat! Till now, we are sure that you must have had aloo chaat, ragda chaat, papdi chaat and whatnot. But this recipe of poha chaat will surely be a unique zing in the taste that you need to try!





This easy chaat recipe requires essential home ingredients only. To make this poha chaat, all you would need to do is mix thin poha with the correct spices and veggies of your choice. Combine them properly and enjoy! Sounds easy to make, right?! This chaat recipe will be ready in just 20 minutes. Once you make it, pair it with your evening tea for maximum indulgence.

If you make this chaat without veggies and only use spices and nuts, then you can even store it in a jar! So, without waiting, let us check out how to make poha chaat!

Here's How To Make Poha Chaat | Poha Chaat Recipe

To make this chaat, first, in a pan, dry roast poha and take it out. Then in the same pan, roast peanuts, curry leaves, urad dal, cashews and almonds. Once done, mix the poha and other roasted ingredients. Now throw in chopped onions, cucumber, tomatoes and mix again. Finally, add red chilli powder, pepper, salt as per taste. Now add a tablespoon of imly chutney. Lastly, garnish it with coriander leaves and serve it in a bowl.

Pair this chaat with a piping hot cup of chai.





For the full recipe of poha chaat, click here.





Make this delicious street style chaat recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste!