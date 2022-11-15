Weekdays are hectic. Before starting work, one has a lot of tasks to complete - from preparing breakfast to accomplishing errands around the house and many more. As a result, we all search for lunch recipes that are simple and quick. Our typical lunches at work include sandwiches, pulao, and dal chawal. However, eating them on a regular basis may get boring. Don't you agree? Aside from the aforementioned recipes, there are a few amazing recipes that can be made for a quick lunch.





Dry chana, which is high in protein, is one of them. All you need to do is soak the chana overnight to save time. The following morning, simply pressure cook them and stir the cooked chana into a masaledar gravy. Serve it with chapati and you've got a quick and healthy lunch. You can make it not only for a quick weekday lunch but also for a quick dinner. This recipe is favourable in both ways. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started.

Protein-Rich Dry Chana Recipe: How To Make Protein-Rich Dry Chana

To begin with, pressure cook soaked white chana, add a pinch of soda and 1 tsp of turmeric powder and let it cook until 2 whistles.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and curry leaves, and wait until they splutter. Once done, add ginger-garlic paste and chopped green chillies. Sauté for a few seconds.





Now, add pressure-cooked chickpeas, and mix them well with the flavours. And then add red chilli powder, garam masala powder, salt to taste, and a bit of dry mango powder to give it a tangy twist. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice. Pair it with chapati and enjoy!





Now that you know everything, try the recipe at home and let us know how you and your co-workers liked this recipe in the comments below.










