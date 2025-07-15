Chutney is a staple in an Indian thali. Without it, something feels missing from the plate, doesn't it? From sweet and spicy to tangy and sour, there's a chutney for every type of flavour preference. Among the many options, pudina chutney is one that enjoys huge popularity. Typically, pudina chutney has a spicy flavour but have you ever tried one with a sweet and tangy flavour profile? Introducing: Pudina Anardana Chutney! This unique chutney will surely take your taste buds by surprise. The recipe for it was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_.

What Makes Pudina Anardana Chutney A Must-Try?

This refreshing condiment offers an exciting twist on traditional pudina chutney. Unlike the regular version, this one boasts a distinct sweet and tangy flavour. Ready in under 5 minutes, it makes for a delicious accompaniment to your favourite Indian snacks and dishes. It will add a burst of flavour and aroma to every bite.

Is Pudina Anardana Chutney Healthy?

The answer is yes! Pudina anardana chutney is not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. Mint is known for its digestive properties, while anardana is rich in antioxidants. With a blend of spices and herbs, pudina anardana chutney is a guilt-free addition to your meals.

How To Store Pudina Anardana Chutney?

To keep your pudina anardana chutney fresh for longer, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. You can also freeze it for up to a month. Simply thaw and serve when needed.

How To Make Pudina Anardana Chutney | Chutney Recipes

Making pudina anardana chutney at home is a breeze! Here's a step-by-step recipe:

In a mortar and pestle, pound some garlic and green chillies.

Add fresh mint leaves and pound until the mixture is smooth.

Add anardana, onion, coriander leaves and pound again.

Mix in regular salt, black salt, roasted jeera powder, black pepper and jaggery until the flavours are balanced.

And that's it! Your pudina anardana chutney is now ready to be devoured!

Are you excited to give this flavourful chutney a try? Let us know in the comments below!