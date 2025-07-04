Chutney is a staple in Indian meals. Without it, it feels like something is missing from our meal, isn't it? The best part is that there are so many exciting chutneys to choose from, each offering distinct flavours. Among the many, pyaaz ki chutney is one that is loved by many. However, making it at home can be time-consuming and buying store-bought isn't always the best option. But wait, what if we told you that you can make instant pyaaz ki chutney? Yes, you read that right! The recipe for this instant pyaaz ki chutney was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday. Read in under 10 minutes, it'll become your go-to chutney recipe right after you try it.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Pyaaz Ki Chutney?

Pyaaz ki chutney offers several health benefits due to its nutrient-rich ingredients. Onions, the primary ingredient, are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can help boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Additionally, the spices used in the chutney, such as ginger and garlic, have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that aid digestion.

How To Keep Pyaaz Ki Chutney Fresh For Long?

To keep this chutney fresh for a long time, store it in a glass container in the refrigerator. It tastes best after a day and can be stored for up to a week.

Can You Add Other Ingredients To Your Pyaaz Ki Chutney?

This depends on your personal preference. If you prefer a simple flavour, you can stick to using onions alone. However, if you want to experiment, feel free to add ingredients like tomatoes or coconuts, which will give your chutney a distinct flavour and texture.

How To Make Instant Pyaaz Chutney | Instant Pyaaz Chutney Recipe

This pyaaz ki chutney recipe is quick and easy, requiring no cooking! Here's how to make it:

Start by chopping onions and adding them to a bowl.

Add spring onions, coriander leaves, roasted crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, grated ginger, chopped garlic, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric, chilli flakes, pepper powder, sugar and salt.

Combine everything together and pour hot oil over the mixture.

You can also drizzle some lemon juice for a tangy kick. Mix well.

That's it - your instant pyaaz ki chutney is now ready to be savoured!

Try making this delicious instant pyaaz ki chutney at home and enjoy it with your everyday meals. Share your experience and tell us how you liked its taste in the comments below.