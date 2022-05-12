Chicken rolls are one of the most preferred chicken snacks. Filling, delicious and easy to make, this snack has indulgence written all over it. Take a stroll on street-side eateries and markets, you are sure to encounter tiny roll stalls selling a myriad of roll recipes such as egg chicken roll, chicken kebab roll, chicken tikka rolls and many more such indulging recipes. The taste of the rolls made by these street vendors is always lip-smacking! Over the years, we all have evolved and experimented with various flavours, resulting in many delicious dishes. One such delicacy is this reshmi chicken paratha roll. After All, a Mughlai treat is never enough! Now that we have told you this roll comes from Mughlai cuisine, you must be thinking making this roll can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Since most Mughlai treats require slow-cooking. You would be surprised to know that these chicken rolls are incredibly easy to make at home. Let's learn how to make it. Easy Chicken Roll Recipe: How To Make Reshmi Chicken Paratha Roll To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is blend cashews and sesame seeds together. Now add green chillies, ginger, garlic buds, cream and curd to it and make a smooth and creamy paste or as the name suggests 'reshmi' paste. Take boneless chicken in a bowl and add the prepared paste along with dry ingredients like red pepper, black pepper, coriander, cumin powder and salt and mix all the things well with the chicken. For the complete Reshmi Chicken Paratha Roll recipe, click here. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe out and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.