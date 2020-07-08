How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Sweet Corn Soup At Home

Chicken sweet corn soup can be easily made at home

Do you often find yourself randomly scrolling through a food delivery app, even when you don't have anything specific in your mind. Or do you eagerly mark your calendars for occasions wherein you could dine at your favourite restaurant? Guess what, you are not alone. Given the number of restaurants around us in today's time, you do not think twice to forsake your plans of entering the kitchen. After all, it is not a cakewalk to imitate the same restaurant-like magic at home. While it's true that the feat is tough, but it isn't impossible for sure.





We all have our list of ‘go-to favourites'. In a North Indian restaurant, it is most often a Dal Makhani; in a South Indian place, it could range from and idli to a dosa or an uttapam. In an Asian bistro, we reserve a soft-spot for soups, especially the soul-soothing chicken sweet corn soup.





Chicken sweet corn soup can be easily made at home and no we are not talking about the ready-to-eat sachets.





If you are wondering what is it that gives restaurant-style soups a distinct luscious quality, it is the right use of corn flour. The appropriate amount is important, too much or too little could lead to lumps and muddles. As you make the corn flour slurry with water and corn flour, make sure you rest it enough as well.

Make sure you use the right amount of corn flour for your soup





With monsoons knocking on our doors, corns are back in the market too. Make sure you are not stingy with the corns. You can get a tin or pack in any vegetable mart. Cook the chicken chunks until nice, tender and juicy. Do not cut very tiny or very big pieces.





A bowl of steaming hot sweet corn soup could help ward off chances of cold and cough too. Yes, you heard us. According to experts, hot beverages and soups, alleviate symptoms of cold, decongest nose and also provide instant relief to throat. As the weather becomes nippier by the day, we cannot wait snuggle into our blankets with a cup of this delicious treat.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of chicken corn soup.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







