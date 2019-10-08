Healthy Diet: 3 Low-Calorie Vegetarian Clear Soup Recipes For A Light Meal

Healthy Diet: Try these light clear soups for when you need to give your system a break

Soups are comforting when the weather begins to be nippy. A bowl of your favourite soup served with freshly baked bread can help you recover from a flu while giving your system the much needed nutrition. But soups aren't just dishes that help us cope with the flu. Soups are also meals that can help us when we are trying to cut calories or eat light. After consecutive meals comprising unhealthy or fried foods for example, you can make a simple clear soup with some chicken or seafood bits and call it a day. If you are a vegetarian, then some vegetables can be dunked in the soup and enjoyed in the form of a light and healthy meal.





Soups are said to be appetisers as they can whet your appetite before a meal. But they can double up as low-calorie meals as well. Clear soups can serve the purpose well when all you are looking for, is something to fill up on without adding to your calorie budget. They are warm and soothing, and easy to digest and are particularly healthy when you are having a late dinner that requires you to cut carbs.





Healthy Diet- Here are some vegetarian clear soup recipes to try:

This easy soup has just a handful of ingredients and is as simple and light as it can be. Flavoured with thyme and butter, this recipe lets the natural taste and texture of mushrooms shine, while giving you a nutritious meal. Finish with spring onions to add a refreshing taste and you can store this soup and consume it the next day as well.

Fortified with the goodness of Vitamin A and C from beetroots, carrots and tomatoes, this clear soup is tangy, sweet and sour. The recipe contains a little bit of rasam powder, along with cumin, asafoetida and coriander powder, making it spicy and flavourful. The soup can be consumed with crunchy papad, just like with rasam as a soothing snack or can be simply made into a delicious meal.





Gather all your favourite vegetables and put them all together in this simple yet delicious mixed vegetable clear soup. Simply flavoured with salt, cumin and black pepper powder or kaali mirch, this vegetable soup is a light meal meant for times when you want to give your digestive system a recuperative break.





Clear soups can be made with your favourite vegetables or plant and animal proteins by boiling them and then flavouring the stock with fresh or ground spices.







