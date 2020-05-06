Indian Cooking Tips: Make Restaurant-Style Hakeem Tandoor Chicken (Watch Recipe Video)

This tandoori chicken is tender and juicy.

Highlights Want to cook restaurant-like food at home?

Try this juicy and tender hakeem tandoori chicken.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

When the monotony of cooking the same old stuff sets in, you want to cook and produce something special, something gourmet to test and prove your cooking skills. There are so many restaurant-style foods you can churn out in your own kitchen, only if you have the right recipe with you. This tandoor chicken, for instance, is perfect for those rare and special cooking adventures, which is nothing like those regular chicken dishes you've been making at home; yet it is super easy to make.





The only extra effort you have to put in is for gathering all the ingredients for this recipe, which you can easily find in your local grocery store or online market stores. Make this creamy and juicy hakeem tandoor chicken for those evenings when you are badly missing restaurant food.





You just have to marinate chicken in a mixture of curd, cream, black cardamom powder, nihari masala, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, yellow chilli powder, saffron water, rose water, white butter, clove powder, mint, cashew paste, roasted chana powder, coconut milk powder, and a few common spices.





And then, just skewer the chicken pieces in oven or tandoor till they turn brown and tender.





COOKING TIP: To bake in oven, place the chicken on oven roasting rack, roast at 230 degrees C for five minutes.

Watch the recipe video of hakeem tandoor chicken here:

(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Fish Tikka At Home)











Ingredients:





500gm Chicken Whole





4 tbsp Curd





2 tbsp Cream





1/2 tsp Black cardamom powder





1 tsp Nihari Masala





1 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste





1 tbsp lemon juice





1 tsp Yellow chili powder





1 tsp Saffron water





1 tbsp Rose water





1 tsp Barista masala





1/2 tsp Clove powder





1 tsp White butter





1 tbsp Mint, Chopped





1 tsp Roasted chana powder





2 tbsp Cashewnut paste





2 tbsp Onion paste





1 tsp Coconut milk powder





1 tbsp Mustard oil





Salt to taste







Method:

1. Clean and make deep cut on breast and thigh of chicken.

2. Make a paste of ginger and garlic salt, red chili and lemon juice and rub over the chicken evenly. Keep aside for 1 hour.

3. Whisk yoghurt, onion paste, cream in a bowl and add the remaining ingredients and mix well.

4. Rub the chicken with this marination and keep aside for 4 hours.

5. Skewer the marinated chicken and cook it in tandoor.

6. Serve hot with green chutney.









