How To Make Restaurant-Style Fish Tikka At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Smoky and succulent, fish tikka is the perfect appetiser to charge up any party. Pair it with a tangy chutney- and you have a winner at hand.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: May 04, 2020 16:29 IST

Tikkas and kebabs have been an integral part of our extravagant spreads since time immemorial. There's a wide gamut of vegetarian and non-vegetarian tikkas to choose from, from paneer to chicken, and from mushroom to mutton. Fish tikka is one such super popular variety of tikkas that we can have at any point of the day. Smoky and succulent, fish tikka is the perfect appetiser to charge up any party. Pair it with a tangy chutney- and you have a winner at hand. If you are wondering how to get your favourite soft and delish fish tikkas at home? Step this way!

With the extension of lockdown, you may have to postpone your plans to visit your favourite restaurants. But, should you sit back home and sulk? Not really. Social distancing is the key to prevent spread of infection, and if you are really craving some piping hot fish tikkas, here is a recipe that you can try at home. This macchi tikka is made with tilapia fish, if that is not the fish of your choice, you can pick any fish fillet that you like. You would need to marinate it with a mix of yogurt, oil, onion paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, lemon juice, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, red chilli powder, coriander leaves and salt. Marinate the pieces of fish well, let it refrigerate for a while and then cook in oven or tandoor.

Recipe video: Macchi Tikka

PREP TIME: 2 hours COOK TIME: 15 minutes  SERVES: 2

Ingredients:

Tilapia Fish Fillet

1 Cup of Thick Plain Yogurt

4 Tbsp Oil

1 Onion, paste

1 Tbsp Ginger Paste

1 Tbsp Garlic Paste

4 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1/2 Tsp Turmeric

1 Tsp Coriander Powder

1 Tsp Cumin Powder

1/4 Tsp Cinnamon Powder

1/4 Tsp Nutmeg Powder

1 Tbsp Red Chili Powder

Salt to taste

Fresh Coriander for garnish

Method:

1. In a large bowl, add all the marinade ingredients and whisk to a smooth paste.

2. Now add the powdered spices and whisk everything evenly.

3. Add the fish fillet to the marinade, using your hand evenly, coat both sides.

4. Cover the marinated bowl with a lid and refrigerate for an hour.

5. Skewer the fish and put some coriander on it.

6. Cook for 10-15 minutes.

7. Serve hot with green chutney.

Try this easy recipe of fish tikka for evening snack, which you and your family will definitely love.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

