Do you crave spicy foods on the weekends? We certainly do! There is something comforting about the taste of spicy food. Sounds rather ironic, but it's true. This is maybe the reason why we especially love bingeing on desi Chinese food on holidays. Their strong flavours and yummy taste melt away all our worries and allow us to enjoy the present. Are you looking to whip up something different this weekend? Then we have the perfect recipe for you: Kung Pao Paneer. This paneer dish is wonderfully easy to put together and will effectively satisfy your weekend cravings. Thankfully, it does not require any exotic ingredients - you can simply rely on the general ones used for desi Chinese food.

What Is Kung Pao?

Traditionally, Kung Pao is considered to be a part of Sichuan cuisine in China. It may also be called Gong Bao or Kung Po. It is typically a stir-fried dish with chicken, veggies, peanuts, chillies and sauces. Today, you can find kung pao dishes on the menus of many local cafes and restaurants. This Desi Chinese version is a close adaptation of the original. Kung Pao has a distinctively spicy taste, with a hint of sweetness. It packs heat, crunch and flavour in a mouthwatering way. Apart from chicken, you can also stir-fry paneer, potatoes, veggies, tofu, etc in the kung pao sauce base.

What Is Kung Pao Sauce Made Of?

The kung pao sauce offers a dual flavour profile, with one layer derived from a blend of spices, while the other comes from the harmonious combination of soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar. Initially, we stir-fry garlic, ginger, scallions, and dried red pepper, creating a distinct taste known as "fried chilli pepper taste" or fried chilli pepper taste.

How To Make Restaurant-Style Kung Pao Paneer At Home | Quick And Easy Veg Kung Pao Recipe

What You Need:

While paneer is the star ingredient here, you also need to add cashews, salted peanuts, onions and capsicums. Use red and yellow bell peppers along with green ones to add a pop of colour to the dish. For the kung pao mixture, you will require soy sauce, chilli sauce, corn flour slurry (cornflour mixed with water) and a few basic herbs and spices. It is optional to add vinegar.

How To Prepare:

Coat paneer cubes in a mixture of corn flour and spices. Shallow-fry the cubes until golden brown and set aside. Saute chopped garlic, onions and red chillies. Later add ginger, onions and capsicum. Add the chilli sauce, soy sauce, cornflour slurry, sugar, peanuts and cashew nuts. Combine all ingredients well Add the stir-fried paneer cubes and mix to coat them in the sauce to coat them. Garnish with spring onion greens and enjoy hot.

For the exact ingredient quantities and full recipe for Kung Pao Paneer, click here.





Kung Pao paneer is a quick and easy indulgence you won't be able to resist. To make it in the form of gravy, simply add a little extra water and slurry. Try this yummy dish for yourself and let us know how you like it! Want the original non-veg version of this dish? Then check out this recipe video for Kung Pao Chicken.