Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Kung Pao Chicken At Home

There's no doubt that we Indians love Chinese food. It can easily be counted as the second choice for most of us after the ever-comforting dal-chawal. From food trucks/vans to the finest of the restaurants - you will find multiple Chinese food joints in every Indian city you visit. But sadly, hitting your favourite food joint has become a distant dream in the present days due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, most people are trying to replicate their favourite restaurant-style dishes in their respective kitchens. From pizza to paani puri - there's hardly anything left for people to experiment in their kitchens; and due its popularity, Chinese is, of course, one of the common cuisines every person is trying hands on.





Hence, amidst the lockdown cooking rage, we bring you the recipe of the lip-smacking Kung Pao Chicken that will surely strike a chord in your heart and remind you of your favourite Chinese food joint. Kung Pao Chicken is a classic dish from the Sichuan province of China. It is a spicy stir-fried dish made with chicken, peanuts, vegetables, chilli flakes and corn starch. As per batman food experts, Kung Pao Chicken, a staple of the westernised Chinese cuisine, is believed to be named after the title Taizi Shaobao that was conferred on Ding Baozhen, the late governor of Sichuan Province.

Here's The Recipe Video For Restaurant-Style Kung Pao Chicken:

If you are thinking of preparing restaurant-style Kung Pao chicken at home, this recipe video from NDTV Food YouTube channel is just for you! You can also replace chicken with any type of meat in this dish. So wear your chef coat and prepare a lavish meal for your family today!







