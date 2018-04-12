How To Make Restaurant-Style Waffles At Home?

Waffles are crispy from outside and soft from inside
A lot of cafes have opened these days that serve waffles
Restaurant-style waffles can be made easily at home
Crisp from the outside and soft from the inside, waffles are taking over the country and how! A plethora of cafes have opened these days that serve waffles as their speciality. There is no denying the fact that waffles have now created a storm in the culinary sphere. If you happen to be a waffle lover and wish to make those restaurant-style waffles in the comforts of your kitchen, then this article is for you. You can experiment with the delight by adding chocolate sauce, maple syrup, blueberry sauce and more. Waffles can easily be prepared at home, provided you have a good quality waffle iron at home and the batter is proportionately prepared. Here are a few simple steps that you can follow to make perfect restaurant-style waffles at home. Read on to know more about them.
Waffles have now created a storm in the culinary sphere
1 cup of flour 2 teaspoons of baking powder 1 egg One-fourth teaspoon of salt One-eighth cup of sugar half teaspoon of vanilla One-fourth cup of vegetable oil 1 cup of milk
Note: Make sure you have a good quality waffle iron at home. The waffle iron should be hot and ready to go. How To Make Restaurant-Style Waffles?
Step 1. To prepare the waffles, the very step is to grease the waffle iron properly. This step is of utmost importance to make sure that the batter does not stick to the waffle iron. Step 2. Add the dry ingredients in a large bowl and sift them together. This is done to ensure that there are no big lumps or particles left in the dry ingredients. Step 3. Separate the egg white and add it in a separate bowl. Beat the egg white until stiff peaks form. Step 4. In a separate bowl, add the egg yolk, oil, milk and vanilla and stir slightly. Once this is done, add this mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well. Then fold in the egg white mixture. Step 5. Pour the waffle batter in the waffle iron and cook on medium-high heat for around 5-10 minutes.