Roti is a staple in our daily meals, and let's be honest - there's no shortage of variety. From plain rotis to buttery naans, the options are endless. One standout is Roghni Naan, a Mughlai flatbread that's super popular. Made with refined flour, curd, and spices, this naan is soft and fluffy, and pairs perfectly with paneer, chicken curry, broth, or even dal. Making it at home can seem tricky, but don't worry - these simple tips will make it a breeze.





Here Are 5 Tips To Make Roghni Naan At Home:

1. Knead the Dough the Right Way

When it comes to Roghni Naan, the dough is everything. Refined flour is the main ingredient, but for that soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture, adding a bit of wheat flour is key. Make sure you knead the dough properly to get the best results.

2. Use Milk Instead of Water

Here's a small tweak that makes a big difference: use milk instead of water when kneading the dough. Milk gives the dough a rich texture, keeping the naan soft and adding a subtle flavor that's hard to beat.

3. Don't Skip the Yeast

If you want your Roghni Naan to turn out soft and fluffy, yeast is a must. It acts like a secret ingredient in this recipe. No yeast at home? Baking soda works as a backup and still delivers great results.

4. Add Curd to the Dough

Curd is essential for getting that signature naan texture. It keeps the dough smooth and prevents cracks while rolling. Don't forget to add a pinch of salt along with the curd-it enhances the flavor and keeps the naan from tasting bland.

5. Let the Dough Rest

Once your dough is kneaded, let it rest for a while. This step is crucial because it makes the dough easier to work with and helps you roll out the naan without any issues.





Follow these tips, and you'll be making delicious Roghni Naan at home like a pro. Soft, fluffy, and perfect every single time!









