Idlis are loved for their soft texture and comforting taste, but making them at home can sometimes feel a bit tricky. Traditional idli preparation usually involves steaming, which means having the right equipment ready and enough space on the stove. And let us be honest, there are days when the steamer is missing, packed away, or simply inconvenient to use. Now imagine being able to make soft, fluffy idlis without all that effort, using an air fryer instead. Yes, idlis can be made in an air fryer too, and the results are just as good as the traditional version. The recipe for these easy air fryer idlis was shared by the Instagram page @snapsfromkitchen.

Is Air Fryer Idli Healthier Than Regular Idli?

Air fryer idlis use the same basic ingredients as traditional idlis and do not require any oil. Since they are cooked without frying, they remain light and wholesome. The biggest benefit of this method is convenience, while the health value stays much the same.





Also Read: Have Leftover Idli? Give It A Yummy Makeover With 5 Snacks Recipes Under 30 Mins

What Type Of Batter Works Best For Air Fryer Idli?

Rava based instant batter is ideal for making idli in an air fryer. It does not depend much on fermentation and cooks quickly and evenly. This makes it perfect for busy mornings or when you want a quick, hassle free meal.

How To Make Soft Idli In An Air Fryer | Easy Air Fryer Idli Recipe

In a bowl, mix rava and curd to form a smooth, lump-free batter. Gradually add water and adjust the consistency so it is thick yet pourable. Add the prepared tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves, and mix well. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes to allow the rava to soften. Add salt and baking soda, then gently mix until just combined. Pour the batter into lightly greased moulds, filling them evenly. Air fry at 160 degrees C for 3 to 4 minutes until cooked and set. Serve hot with coconut chutney or sambar.

Watch the full video below:

Do Air Fryer Idlis Turn Out Soft?

Yes, air fryer idlis can turn out surprisingly soft when the batter consistency is spot on and given enough resting time. Curd helps keep the idlis light, while soaking the rava properly ensures a fluffy texture. Just be careful not to overcook them, as that can make them slightly dry.

What Should You Serve With Air Fryer Idli?

Air fryer idlis taste best when served hot with coconut chutney, tomato chutney or a bowl of sambar. They also pair well with podi and a drizzle of ghee. Their soft texture makes them perfect for soaking up all the flavours.





Also Read: Watch: The Classic Rava Idlis Get A Spicy Twist With This Masala Rava Idli





With just an air fryer and a simple batter, making soft, comforting idlis at home has never been easier.