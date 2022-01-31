Let's agree, idli is one of the most popular recipes for breakfast. They are light, fluffy and healthy to the core. Besides, idlis also make for a wholesome meal without making you feel heavy in stomach. They are easy to digest too. This is why, many of us end up making idlis for breakfast every second day. But let's agree, we always end up making more idlis than required. What do you do with those leftover idlis? While throwing them away is not an option on the list, we suggest, give these idlis a yummy makeover. How, you ask? Here we bring some yummy snacks recipes that you can make with leftover idlis, that too in less than 30 minutes. These recipes not only help enhance the flavour of the idlis, but also makes for a perfect option for evening snacking. Sounds perfect? So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of some leftover idlis and make appetising idli snacks today. Take a look at the recipes.





Here're 5 Idli Snack Recipes That You Can Make Under 30 Minutes:

1. Idli Fries:

Love French fries? Here we give a South Indian twist to it. Idli fries are leftover idlis cut in thin strips, coated in batter and fried. With a crispy outer layer and a soft, melt-in-mouth texture inside - this new variety is sure to be a hit across ages. And the best part about this dish is that you can quickly whip it up in less than 30 minutes.

Click here for the recipe of Idli Fries.

2. Idli Tikka:

A lip-smacking fusion of South Indian and North Indian cuisines, idli tikka brings the best of both the worlds on your plate. The best part about this snack is that it is very easy to make - all you need to do is marinate the leftover idlis and saute them in a pan.





Click here for the recipe of Idli Tikka.

3. Chinese Idli:

Chinese Idli is an interesting and innovative Indo-Chinese recipe, with leftover idlis. It also includes chopped veggies, some tempting sauces and more. This quick and easy recipe can be a perfect snack for any occasion.





Click here for the recipe of Chinese Idli.

4. Idli Burger:

We all love juicy burgers; don't we? What if we say you can make your favourite burger with idlis too?! Instead of using burger buns, you'll be using fried idlis in this recipe. This yummy idli burger recipe also includes a masaledaar cutlet made with fresh veggies.





Click here for the recipe of Idli Burger.

5. Idli Chaat:

If you are always up for tangy chaat, then well, you are in for a treat. Idli topped up with a dash of chutney, yoghurt, spices and sev, this Idli chaat has indulgence written all over it. It is just like your aloo tikki, but with Idli instead.





Click here for the recipe of Idli Chaat.





Try out these recipes and let us know which idli snack you liked the most.




