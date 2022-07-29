Wherever you go for dinner or lunch at an Indian restaurant, you are sure to notice a tray full of pickles or a plateful of tiny bowls of different chutneys. Can you imagine having chicken tikka without mint chutney or a masala dosa without coconut chutney? Well, if you ask us, we just can't! For many of us, an Indian meal is just incomplete without these zesty and tangy condiments. No wonder, these condiments have the power to spruce up any meal in just a few minutes. If that's the case with you too, here we bring you an easy-peasy recipe for making South Indian coconut chutney at home. This recipe is shared by Chef Ranveer Brar on his Instagram.





This quintessential South Indian condiment not only adds flavour to your food but also enhances the taste of the very tangy and spicy sambhar that naturally goes with it. So, without much ado, let's get started with the recipe. Take a look at the video below.





South Indian-Style Coconut Chutney Recipe: How To Make South Indian-Style Coconut Chutney

Ingredients Required

1 whole Coconut

3-4 fresh Green Chillies

1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds

2 tbsp roasted Chana

6-8 Cashew Nuts

1 inch Ginger

Salt to taste

1/2 Lemon Juice

For Tempering:

2 tbsp Coconut Oil/Refined Oil

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1/4 tsp Fenugreek Seeds

2 tbsp Gota Urad

1 tbsp Chana Dal

2 dry Red Chillies

1 sprig Curry Leaves

Steps To Make:

To begin with, take a grinder jar, add coconut, green chillies, cumin seeds, roasted chana, cashew nuts, ginger, salt, and grind it into a fine paste. Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, gota urad, chana dal, dry red chillies, curry leaves and fry until nutty brown. Now remove the coconut paste in a bowl, add lemon juice, and half of the tempering then mix everything properly. Put in a serving bowl and garnish with remaining tempering, and enjoy!

Try this recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.



