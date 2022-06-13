Lush green plantations, backwaters of Kerala, majestic temples, heritage sites, golden coastlines and more, South India is a magnificent destination for travellers around the world. From exploring different cultures to wildlife and various adventures, there's something for everyone in South India. Apart from these, it is also very famous for its food offerings. You all must have tried the classic dosa, idli, uttapam and more. But do you know this cuisine is much beyond that? A foodie's paradise, South Indian cuisine truly leaves your taste buds wanting for more with every dish you try.





If you love eating south Indian food any day and any time, we have brought a surprise - a surprise that will make you go 'wow'. Here we bring you a list of South Indian snacks that you can make at home easily and that too within 30 minutes. These recipes are best to pair with your special 'sham ki chai' to make the evening even more special. So, without much ado, let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 5 South Indian Snacks You Must Try At Home:

Goli Idli: Our Recommendation

Let's start with our favourite one, the one we like the most. Small, round-shaped, super soft idlis with a classic South Indian tadka (of mustard seeds and curry leaves), these idlis make for a wholesome breakfast and evening meal. Find the recipe here.

Mutton Vadai

Are you a mutton lover? If yes, this recipe is the one you must try. Crispy from outside and melt-in-mouth from inside, this vadai recipe makes for a super tempting evening meal. Pair it up with a cup of filter coffee and you are in for a south Indian treat within a matter of minutes. Click here for the recipe.

Poha Medu Vada

Poha Medu Vada is made of... you guessed it right - Poha. The taste and texture of poha makes for a brilliant substitute for the overnight soaked dal and your South Indian breakfast will be ready in minutes, free of any hassle. Find the recipe here.

Murukku (Fried Lentil Snack)

Here we bring you a very famous South Indian snack. This South Indian snack is not only crispy, delicious and easy but also crackling to look at. It is very healthy as it is made with gram flour and lentils. Click here for the recipe.

Chukkappam

Chukkappam is one south Indian snack from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, that is often served with chicken fry and is loved for many reasons. The crispy, crunchy button-shaped snack is fried goodness that, when paired with chicken fry, makes for a chewy, crunchy, wholesome meal. You can also savour it as is with a cup of chai or coffee. Click here for the recipe.





Now is the time you try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments below. If you have any recipe recommendations, let us know, we would be happy to feature that too.










