A piping hot cup of chai + flavourful namkeen = a match made in heaven! Won't you agree? Ask any Indian, no teatime is complete without a crunchy and crispy side of namkeen. From aloo lachha to khatta meetha, the options are endless. Market-bought namkeen are packed with preservatives and extra calories, which often makes it an unhealthy option if we want to overindulge. But would this mean we would just stop consuming namkeen altogether!? Of course not! If you are a fan of namkeen but not the ones that make you feel guilty, then you have landed on the right page! Here, we bring you a guilt-free namkeen recipe that is made from none other than jowar puffs. Yes, you read that right! This South-Indian style millet namkeen is packed with flavour and nutrition that would make your teatime a delight! But before we learn how to make it, let's dive into some commonly asked questions.





Also Read: Jowar Upma, Jowar Chilla And More: Try These 5 Jowar Recipes For A Protein-Packed Meal

Is Millet Namkeen A Good Snack Option For Weight Management?

Absolutely! This millet namkeen, which is made with jowar (sorghum), is perfect for weight management. For the unversed, jowar is gluten-free and rich in fibre which can keep you full for longer periods. This in turn reduces the need for unhealthy snacking. This millet namkeen is lower in calories as compared to several processed snacks and satiates your hunger and nutrition levels. Plus, the combination of millets and spices when paired with a piping hot cup of tea, makes for a perfect evening snack that you can enjoy guilt-free!

How To Ensure That Your Millet Namkeen Remains Crispy And Crunchy For Long?

Although this millet namkeen tastes best when consumed fresh, if you have made a large batch, you can maintain its freshness with proper storage technique. After you have prepared the millet namkeen, store it in an airtight container to prevent moisture from entering it. Keep it in a cool and dry place, away from direct sunlight as it would otherwise become stale. You can store and consume it for up to 10 days.

Millet Namkeen Recipe: How To Make South Indian-Style Millet Namkeen

To make millet namkeen at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by digital content creator @somewhatchef. To make this namkeen, start by heating some coconut or sesame oil in a pan. Once done, add crushed garlic, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and let them splutter. After the garlic turns golden, add turmeric and salt to taste. Let the masala cook for a few minutes. Then add nuts and seeds of your choice – cashews, almonds, peanuts, etc. Mix well and let it cool for 2 minutes. Meanwhile, in a separate kadhai, dry roast jowar murmura and makhana until crispy. Once the masala has been cooked, mix ingredients from both the kadhai. Let the ingredients sit for a while to soak in the flavours and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Jowar Masala Roti: A Healthy Alternative To Your Regular Rotis





So, make your teatime deliciously wonderful with this easy-to-make millet namkeen recipe.