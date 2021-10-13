In the last two years, we all have undoubtedly become quite health-conscious. From daily exercises to changes in our diet, we take everything seriously to keep our health and mind in check. We include food items that are brimming with essential nutrients like protein, good carbs, omega 3 et al. While we are sure that you must have added tons of ingredients to your list, today, we bring you one such widely available desi item that is all things healthy. So, can you guess what it is? Well, if you are still thinking, then let us tell you that we are talking about jowar! This staple food, also known as sorghum, is an everyday ingredient in many Indian households and has many health benefits.





(Also Read: Vegetarian Diet: 5 Health Benefits Of Following Plant-Based Diet)

Health Benefits Of Jowar

In the last few years, jowar has gained popularity worldwide due to its benefits. This ingredient can help to control blood sugar, give you a good amount of iron, improves the digestive system, can aid in weight loss and most importantly, it is also known to be packed with vitamins, minerals and micronutrients. So, with these various benefits to jowar, let us check out some easy to make recipes for a protein-packed meal!





(Also Read: 15 Incredible Benefits Of Jeera Water For Your Skin, Hair And Health)

Here Are 5 Jowar Recipes That You Must Try:

1. Jowar Upma

Upma is one of the most popular breakfast options, so to give your regular upma a twist, try this recipe made from jowar. This recipe is easy to make, and you can also add sooji for a crunchy texture. Pair this with a cup of chai and enjoy!

Chilla is one of those things that we can quickly make any time. So to try something new in the regular chilla, here we have one made from jowar. This chilla is full of vegetables and spices that gives a fulfilling taste.

Another dish that we love to devour anytime during the day is paratha. While there are many varieties in parathas, the one you should definitely try is the jowar paratha. Made from jowar, ragi and spices, this paratha will be ready in just five minutes.

If you are looking for a way to eat a bowl full of vegetables, then look no further as jowar medley is just the recipe you need. In this dish, jowar seeds are soaked overnight and then cooked with a bunch of vegetables and spices to amp up its taste!

5. Jowar Dosa

Dosa is another South Indian delicacy that we all love to have. You can prepare your dosa with half the amount of ground dal and rice flour and half the amount of ground jowar. Pair this with sambar and chutney for maximum indulgence.

Make these yummy jowar recipes for a protein-packed meal, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.