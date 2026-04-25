Paratha is one of the most loved breakfast dishes in many Indian households, thanks to its comforting taste and versatility. From plain parathas to popular stuffed versions like aloo, gobhi, and paneer, there are endless ways to enjoy it. What makes paratha even more appealing is that it can be both indulgent or healthy, depending on the ingredients used. By adding protein-rich components, it turns into a balanced meal that keeps you full and energised for longer. A well-made paratha not only satisfies hunger but also provides essential nutrients, making it a wholesome breakfast choice for all age groups.





Also Read: Egg Paratha: The Indian Breakfast Treat That's All About a Simple Trick

Soya Chunks And Chana Dal - A Smart Protein Pair

Soya chunks and chana dal together make a strong protein-rich filling that is perfect for a nutritious paratha. Soya chunks are known for their high protein content and are widely used as a plant-based meat alternative, while chana dal adds fibre, vitamins, and a mild nutty flavour. Before using, soya chunks can be lightly boiled for a few minutes, then soaked in warm water until soft. This step helps remove any raw smell and improves texture. Once soft, squeeze out excess water and mince the soya using a chopper. Meanwhile, boil the chana dal until it is soft but not mushy.

Heat a little ghee in a pan, add the minced soya and boiled dal, and cook them with cumin seeds, green chilli, ginger, turmeric, and garam masala. Stir well until the mixture becomes aromatic and slightly dry. The stuffing should be flavourful, lightly spiced, and easy to spread inside the dough.





Also Read: How To Make The Best Lachha Paratha at Home

How To Make Soya Chana Dal Paratha

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup soya chunks

1/2 cup chana dal

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1-2 green chillies (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger (grated)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Water, for kneading

Step-1

Knead the whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt into a soft dough and let it rest for 10-15 minutes.

Step-2

Lightly boil the soya chunks, soak them, squeeze out water, and mince them. Boil the chana dal until soft but firm.

Step-3

Heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, green chilli, and ginger, then cook the minced soya and dal with all the spices.

Step-4

Divide the dough into equal balls, roll slightly, place the stuffing in the centre, and seal well.

Step-5

Roll gently into a paratha and cook on a hot tawa with ghee until golden brown on both sides.

Step-6

Serve hot with curd, pickle, or chutney for a filling breakfast.





Soya and chana dal paratha is a simple yet tasty way to turn your everyday breakfast into a protein-rich meal that keeps you energised throughout the day.