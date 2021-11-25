There's something exceptional about street-style chaat that makes us want to forget our diet and indulge in a plateful of lip-smacking goodness. From aloo tikki, bharwan golgappe and sev puri to aloo ki chatpati chaat, India is obsessed with chaats and we can literally savour it any time of the day. Super versatile, chaats can be made with just about anything and they will be super delicious anyway! No wonder we see chat stalls all around the markets, beaches, stations and even in cinema halls. Loved by everyone - from kids to adults, alike - a warm, flavourful bowl of chaat can be super satiating and satisfying to the core.





Now, if you are like us, the very first thought of chatpati chaat in the evening will make your stomach growl with hunger. Here we found just the right thing to satiate that hunger, a street famous chole samosa chaat that is super delicious, fiery and also very easy to make. For the unversed, chole samosa chaat is made with crispy smashed samosa, layered with spicy chole (chickpea curry), tangy sauces, dahi, and a host of other spices. This recipe can be a perfect fit to treat your guest in sudden gatherings and any special occasions. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipe.

Here's How You Can Make Chole Samosa Chaat At Home | Chole Samosa Chaat:

To prepare this chaat, prepare chole just like you prepare it for chole chawal or bhature. It will take around 25-30 minutes.





For samosa, knead a dough, take a small portion out of it, roll it and fill it with spicy aloo filling. Once done, fry it until golden to perfection. Your samosas are ready.





Now assemble the chaat, smash the samosa, pour chole over it along with chutneys and dahi. Sprinkle some pomegranate kennels, sev and garnish with coriander leaves and there you get your lip-smacking plate of chole samosa chaat ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Try this flavourful chaat as your next evening binge and let us know how it turned out in the comment section below.










