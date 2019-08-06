Indian Cooking Hacks: How To Make Restaurant-Style Punjabi Chole At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Punjabi cuisine is an eclectic mishmash of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. While all of us love chomping into butter chicken and chicken tikkas, you have to agree that the vegetarian dishes in Punjabi cuisine deserve a chronicle of their own too! From dal makhani, to kadhi and chole bhature, there are options aplenty. One such sumptuous delicacy is Punjabi chole. Chole, or chickpeas, are a little time-consuming to deal with. You need to soak them well before preparing it. But they are worth your while. From kids to adults, Punjabi chole are a hit across ages. Tossed in a pool of rustic spices, this dish is best paired with Indian flat breads such as bhature, puri or rice. You can also have it with aloo tikki or samosas.





In this recipe, noted food blogger and YouTuber from Mumbai, Alpa Modi shows us how to make Punjabi chole in the comfort of your kitchen! Yes, you heard us; you need not step out or dial-in your favourite restaurant to relish this delicacy anymore. In this recipe that was shared on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', you have a winner that is sure to be the talking point of your next dinner party. To make this toothsome fare, you would need some, chickpeas, cilantro, ginger, onions, tomatoes, chole masala, Kashmiri red chilli, cloves, black pepper, cumin powder, bay leaves, cinnamon, Asafoetida and salt. To give this gravy a deeper colour, the recipe also makes use of tea leaves or chai patti.



