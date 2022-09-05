There is absolutely no doubt that each one of us loves the creamy and delicious macaroni. A super quick and easy snacking option, it is a hit amongst all. If you love macaroni as much as we do, here we bring you a recipe that is loaded with desi flavours. Tossed with a pool of spices and some crunchy vegetables, this recipe packs a punch of our favourite Indian flavours. The best part is that it gets ready in just 20 mins. Besides having it as your evening snack, you can even cook this for a quick-fix breakfast.





This recipe is shared by Chef Ranveer Brar on his Instagram page. So, without much ado, let's learn how to make it. Take a look below to know the ingredients and step-by-step detailed recipe.

Masala Macaroni Recipe: How To Make Masala Macaroni

To begin with the recipe, you first need to make a ginger-garlic and chilli paste. For that, take a mortar and pestle, add ginger, garlic cloves, green chillies, salt to taste and make a paste.





Next up, make masala for macaroni. To make this, heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then add the prepared garlic and ginger paste and saute for 15 seconds. Once done, add chopped onion and saute until onion turns slightly pink.

Now, add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and mix well. Add water and mix again. After that, add chopped tomatoes, carrots, and mix well. Cover with a lid and let the veggies cook for a while.





Once done, add boiled macaroni and mix it well with the masala mixture. For the complete detailed recipe. Watch the video below:











Now that you know how to make this easy-peasy masala macaroni, try this out at your home and let us know how you and your family liked it in the comments below. For more such interesting recipe stories, stay tuned!