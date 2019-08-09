5-Minute Cooking: Try This Delicious 4-Ingredient Macaroni For Those Untimely Cravings

Macaroni has enough room for experimentation

Highlights Macaroni has enough room for experimentation

It is both pleasing to the eyes as well as to the palate

You can transform macaroni into a delectable standalone dish

There are days when we are often pressed for time but hunger pangs are also at an all-time high. One question that constantly pops-up in the mind is what to prepare that gets ready in a jiffy? If you're often confused and are looking for quick yet delectable recipes to prepare during such crucial times, we're here to help! While most Indian household kitchens are loaded with ingredients that can be cooked instantly, one such ingredient that is both pleasing to the eyes as well as to the palate is macaroni. Macaroni has enough room for experimentation; you can eat it as is or turn it into salads, pizza topping, burger or sandwich filling and what not! While all these dishes are bound to take a lot of your time and effort, you can transform macaroni into a delectable standalone dish that will be ready in a jiffy!





(Also Read: Love Macaroni 'n Cheese? Tips to Get it Right)





Macaroni has enough room for experimentation





All you need are just four ingredients and voila, your quick munchie would be ready without any hassle. The best part about this instant macaroni recipe is that you can pack it for your office lunch, for your kids' tiffin or even relish it as a lazy Sunday brunch.

Here's How To Make 4-Ingredient Macaroni At Home In Just 5 Minutes:

Ingredients Required:





Macaroni - 250 grams Boiled

Chilli Flakes - 2 tsp

Thousand Island Mayonnaise - 3 tbsp

Oregano Seasoning - 2 tsp





Method:





To begin with, take a large bowl and add boiled macaroni to it. Make sure that all the water is drained out well.

Next, sprinkle chilli flakes and oregano seasoning over the boiled macaroni and give a gentle stir so that the macaroni gets coated evenly with the spice mix.

Now, add in Thousand Island mayonnaise to the bowl and mix all the ingredients well. Thousand Island mayonnaise is readily available in various grocery stores.

Lastly, place the bowl in a refrigerator for 5-10 minutes as the dish is best enjoyed when chilled.







Pro tip: Boiled macaroni can clump together and may get a little soggy. To avoid that, add a little refined or olive oil (about 1 tsp) to the water when you're boiling the macaroni; keep stirring at regular intervals. Once it is boiled, drain the excess water.





You can serve this quick delight to your guests on a get-together and get ready to bag compliments for your uber-cool culinary skills.







