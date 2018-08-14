Hosting A Party? This Grilled Macaroni Cheese Sandwich Will Be Your Party-Starter

Highlights Grilled macaroni cheese sandwich can be a perfect party-starter

Picture this - it's party time and you're the host. A bunch of people are coming to your place (including kids) to savour on some lip-smacking delicacies prepared by you. If the mere thought of this is making you feel all nervous, fret not, as we've got you covered. One delicacy that can turn out to be a perfect party-starter is grilled macaroni cheese sandwich. Easy-to-make and delicious at the same time, grilled macaroni cheese sandwich is sure to impress your guests with its tantalising flavours. With cheese oozing out of every bite you take, this sandwich will definitely become a showstopper.





Here's How You Can Prepare Grilled Macaroni Cheese Sandwich At Home:

Note: The ingredients used below are for a serving of two people. You can increase the proportion as per your requirement.





Ingredients:





4 tablespoon prepared macaroni and cheese

4 bread slices

4 tablespoon butter

2 cheese slices

Oregano seasoning

Chilli flakes

Method:





1. To begin with, heat a pan over medium flame and grease it using one tablespoon butter. Once the butter is melted, place a slice of bread on it and allow it to toast on low flame. While the bread slice is being toasted, place a cheese slice on top of it followed with two tablespoon serving of macaroni and cheese. Season it with oregano and chilli flakes. Meanwhile, butter another slice of bread and place it on top of the macaroni and cheese, making sure that the buttered side is up. Carefully flip the sandwich to toast the opposite side as well. Toast both the sides of the sandwich till they are golden-brown in colour. . Once this is done, transfer the sandwich on a serving plate and cut it diagonally. Pair it with schezwan sauce and a piping hot cup of tea, and voila, a perfect party snack is ready to be savoured.

So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get ready to be praised by your family and friends for your culinary skills!







