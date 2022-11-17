Come evening, we can't help but feel like indulging in a cup of tea! It is only ritualistic for us Indians to take part in the "sham ki chai" with some crispy and tasty snacks. When it comes to chai, we can't help but think of samosa as the go-to snack. However, indulging in such fatty and deep-fried snacks daily can be very unhealthy for our bodies. As foodies, we can't skip out on our evening snack, however, we can indulge in healthy food that doesn't sacrifice the taste? If you have been on the hunt for healthy and tasty snacks, we are here to your rescue. Munch on these lip-smacking and healthy sweet potato cutlets with your evening tea.





Sweet potato offers a variety of health benefits that makes them a great addition to our daily diet. Also known as shakarkandi, this tuberous root is known to be a great source of vitamin D, which helps in building our immunity. It is also loaded with potassium, calcium and magnesium. That's not all, sweet potato is known to be a low-calorie vegetable as well. Now that winter is here, we can add sweet potato to our diet with this tasty cutlet recipe.





Sweet Potato Cutlet Recipe: How To Make This Winter-Special Sweet Potato Cutlet

You need to start by cooking the sweet potato. There are many ways you can cook the sweet potato - roast it in the oven, pressure cook or boil it in a pan. Once it is cooked, mash the sweet potato. Add chaat masala, amchur powder, lemon juice, cumin powder, garam masala, green chilli-ginger paste and besan. Mix this well. The besan will bind the sweet potato and make sure the cutlet stays in shape. Shape the mixture into a tiny cutlet and pan-fry it in oil. The sweet potato cutlet is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Sweet Potato Cutlet.





Serve this sweet and masaledaar cutlet with green chutney or imli chutney and you will enjoy a tasty evening snack.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this sweet potato cutlet and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.